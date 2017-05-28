Police injured, woman missing in Saco River in Fryeburg boating incident

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Warden Service temporarily suspended the search Saturday night for a woman who they say fell into the Saco River in Fryeburg during a boating accident.

As of 11 p.m., the Warden Service had not found the missing woman. They say she was in a boat with two other people which capsized.

The Warden Service says they plan to return to the search scene Sunday around 7 a.m. with the Maine Warden Service Dive Team.

Major Chris Cloutier said alcohol was a factor in the incident. Cloutier said the river is extremely, high, fast, and cold due to recent rains.

They said two Fryeburg police officers responded to the situation, trying to help the woman. The boat was going around a corner in the river when it collided with something on or near the shore.

The officers were taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

An Oxford County Sheriff's deputy says first responders in Fryeburg are looking for a woman who may have fallen into the water in the Saco River near Walker's Bridge.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said two Fryeburg police officers responded in a canoe to a report of multiple people who had fallen in the water. He said the canoe flipped, and both officers were taken by LifeFlight to hospitals.

As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, first responders had left the scene at Walker's Bridge.

Multiple agencies assisting. Fire Chief calls it an "active crime scene." Expecting more info in 30 mins to an hour. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/sN2rqjlm9V — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) May 28, 2017 Multiple first responder agencies put out messages of support on their social media pages: Prayers for Fryeburg Police Officers injured in a boating accident. — @BridgtonPolice (@bridgton_chief) May 27, 2017 Oxford County Dispatchers say "some" of the people have been located, but could not say how many. NEWS CENTER's Kristina Rex is on scene. One search boat has returned to the command post. Being taken out of water. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/NvsK8HYrFh — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) May 28, 2017 We will continue to update the subject of this story.

