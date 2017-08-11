Body found off Portland pier ID'd as local fisherman

Paul J. Kirchhoff (Photo: via Portland PD)

*UPDATE* 8/11 9:30 p.m. – Portland police on Friday identified the discovered body as that of Paul J. Kirchhoff, a Portland fisherman.

Police said he was last seen just after midnight leaving Jay's Oyster Bar where he was with friends. Kirchhoff, a fisherman from the Greater Portland Area, had no fixed address at the time of his death.

The medical examiner determined Kirchhoff's cause of death was drowning, with no other source of physical trauma.

Police said while there is nothing overtly suspicious about the fisherman's death, they still plan to investigate the circumstances leading up to the discovery of his body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland PD at 207-874-8575. Police included his photo (below) in case someone saw Kirchhoff in the hours leading up to his death.

Police said he was 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed 135 pounds. He was wearing a red Boston Red Sox t-shirt and baggy jean overalls.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating how the body of a 42-year-old man ended up floating in the Portland waterfront.

Police say the body was found on the west side of Long Wharf at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Waterfront where body was found floating Thursday morning.

Police do not believe the man's death to be suspicious. They have identified the man and are notifying his family before they release his name.

Witnesses say they were lined up to go on an Odyssey Whale Watching tour when police arrived at the scene. Witnesses say they could see the body underneath the pier in the water.

Police say the Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

