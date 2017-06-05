Police investigating crash that killed 75-year-old in Maine

DRESDEN, Maine (AP) — Police say they are still investigating a crash in Dresden, Maine, that killed a 75-year-old Connecticut woman.

Police say Carolyn Blouin of Rockville, Connecticut, died at the scene of the Friday crash. They say the crash involved Blouin's vehicle and a car driven by 24-year-old Patrick Shorey of Augusta.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine why Shorey's vehicle entered the northbound travel lane and struck Blouin's vehicle.

Blouin's husband, 81-year-old Charles Blouin, was also in the car. Police say he and Shorey were both transported to Maine General Hospital in Augusta with serious injuries.

© 2017 Associated Press