Police Involvedd Shooting in Belgrade Leaves One Person Dead

Belgrade, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) According to our partners at the Kennebec Journal - Police say one person was killed and another injured in an officer involved shooting in the town of Belgrade last night.

It happened at a mobile home on Oakland road at around 9:30. The Kennebec County Sheriff said no officers or neighbors were hurt, but he declined to provide additional information about person who was killed or the person who was injured. The attorney general's office is investigating because an officer discharged a gun.

