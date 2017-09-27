Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash closing I-95 ramp for exit 109 in Augusta

Proceed with... (Photo: Richard Williams Photography)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A motorcyclist is dead after a early morning crash Wednesday that shutdown the on-ramps off Western Ave to I-95 in Augusta.

State Police say the exit 109 on-ramp will be shut down until mid morning.

The crash involved a large truck and motorcycle.

Police say drivers on Western Avenue planning to get on the I-95 should seek an alternate route.

