Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash closing I-95 ramp for exit 109 in Augusta

Beth McEvoy, WCSH 9:52 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A motorcyclist is dead after a early morning crash Wednesday that shutdown the on-ramps off Western Ave to I-95 in Augusta. 

State Police say the exit 109 on-ramp will be shut down until mid morning. 

The crash involved a large truck and motorcycle.  

Police say drivers on Western Avenue planning to get on the I-95 should seek an alternate route. 

 

 

