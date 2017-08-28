Police release name of pedestrian killed in car accident

(Photo: File via NECN)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating a car crash that killed a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Friday in Westbrook.

Police say at approximately 1:35 a.m. Westbrook Police and Fire Rescue units responded to 48 Spiller Drive in Westbrook for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 41 year old James Brooks of Westbrook, died at the scene.

The driver was uninjured.

The crash was reconstructed by the Westbrook Police Department. Westbrook PD is still investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2017 WCSH-TV