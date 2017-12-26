Police said Brandon Conley eventually surrendered peacefully after triggering a standoff when officers responded to a domestic violence incident on Lamb Street in Westbrook on Dec. 26, 2017 (Photo: Cumberland County Jail)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 32-year-old suspect turned himself in at the police station after a nearly four-hour standoff at his apartment. Police identified him as Brandon Conley of Westbrook. Conley lives at the 34 Lamb Street apartment where police setup a perimeter after a domestic violence call at 2:05 P.M.

Westbrook Police and the Cumberland County Sheriffs are trying to determine how he managed to escape the residence before the standoff began.

Police cleared the third floor after the suspect turned himself in

“My assessment would be he did that prior to the officers' arrival, in that very short window,” Chief Janine Roberts said. "Officers believe he didn't have time to do that, but apparently he did."

A number nearby homes were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after Conley, who is known to the department, reportedly threatened a woman and a child with a gun. Heavily armed law enforcement, vehicles and negotiators were seen trying to make contact with Conley. Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said the firearm was not fired, to her knowledge.

A neighbor tells NEWS CENTER he heard a couple fighting right before they were evacuated. Others who were forced out of their homes were waiting in their cars as police tried to reach the subject.

Chief Roberts said Conley is facing aggravated assault and assault domestic violence charges. A woman who was injured was treated at the scene and not transported to the hospital.

