(Photo: NECN)

(NECN) -- New Hampshire police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon in Exeter.

Police said Allison "Ally" Robinson, 16, left Exeter High School at 4 p.m. and was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Chapman Way, near the Epping border.

Copyright 2017 NECN