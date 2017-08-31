Police: Teen drew graffiti on schools, signs

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

WINSLOW, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine have charged a teen who they say vandalized dozens of signs and buildings.



The Kennebec Journal reports an 18-year-old from Waterville has been charged with aggravated criminal mischief.



Winslow Police Chief Shawn O'Leary says police received several calls about graffiti at area schools and on stop signs on Aug. 25. O'Leary says the suspect used a large permanent marker to tag 20 to 30 the objects. O'Leary says a witness saw the suspect which led to an arrest.



The chief says none of the graffiti appears to be hateful.



O'Leary says the vandalism will be difficult to clean and some signs may need to be replaced.

