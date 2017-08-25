WLBZ
Poliquin says he dodges press for fear of losing congressional seat

Scott Thistle , WCSH 12:37 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

MAINE (PORTLAND PRESS HERALD) — In a pirated audio recording released Friday, Maine’s 2nd District Rep. Bruce Poliquin told a group of supporters that he avoids speaking with the press because he’s afraid he would lose his seat in the next elections.

Poliquin, a Republican, has gained a notorious reputation for dodging state and national media, including during the 2016 presidential campaign, when he would not say whether he supported the candidacy of President Donald Trump.

