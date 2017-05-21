Political Brew 05-21-17

It's a topic that everyone is getting sick of talking about, but it's necessary for Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling to chime in with their thoughts. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan sits down with former Maine State Senator Phil Harriman and former Maine Democratic Party Chairman, Ben Grant to discuss everything in local, national and international politics.

Segment 1:

-- Governor LePage moves to close Downeast Correctional Facility

-- Governor LePage wants to eliminate most tolls on Turnpike, have DOT take over

-- Is special counsel appointment really a bad thing for President Trump?

Segment 2:

-- Proposal to create safe spaces for illegal drug users

-- Deposit on “Nips”

-- State Budget Deadline

