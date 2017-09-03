Close Political Brew: September 3, 2017 Political Brew Part 1 WCSH 11:23 AM. EDT September 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Pat Callaghan sits down with his political pundits, Phil Harriman and John Richardson, to talk everything politics that occurred over the past week. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Fifth Quarter: Week 1 Scores Sep. 1, 2017, 9:11 p.m. Beware of men posing as utility workers to gain… Sep. 2, 2017, 3:00 p.m. UPDATE: 16-year-old driver in Pittston crash dies Aug 31, 2017, 1:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs