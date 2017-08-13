Political Brew: Sunday, August 13th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Don Carrigan talks politics, local and national, in this week's Political Brew; tension rises between the USA and North Korea, and will Congressman Bruce Poliquin run for office again?
Political Brew Part I - August 13, 2017
