WLBZ
Close

Political Brew: Sunday, September 17th, 2017

Political Brew Part I - 9/17/17

WCSH 8:54 AM. EDT September 17, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Don Carrigan sits in for Pat Callaghan this week to discuss the world of politics with Phil Harriman and John Richardson. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories