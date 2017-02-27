New immigration order could hurt health care in Maine, U.S.

(NEWS CENTER) — A new executive order restricting travel and immigration to the United States has the potential of not only negatively impacting patient health care in Maine, but the health care industry in the country as a whole.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an immigration order on Wednesday, causing concern for some doctors here in Maine. Drs. Rafael Grossmann, Rafal Subernat and Klaus Till Meinhof all believe that an order similar to President Trump's first one, restricting travel and immigration from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen, will have a tremendous impact on the accessibility of health care in Maine.

They said that with the current medical personnel shortage, many patients in Maine already have to travel long distances to see their doctors or specialists. There are doctors in Maine that have a J-1 visa allowing them to practice medicine in the U.S. If a new order is put into place and the J-1 visa holding physicians are nationals of the countries listed in the order, renewing their visa will be a problem, as will getting a green card or even their citizenship.

The doctors believe that as a result of an immigration order the health care industry as a whole will suffer as well. Of the seven countries listed in President Trump's first order, Iran and Syria are two countries that produce a substantial number of physicians in the U.S. Iran has the fourth highest percentage of recipients of ECFMG certificates - a certificate that is necessary to enter any U.S. graduate medical training program. Syria was in the top 10. According to the American Medical Association, more than 8,400 doctors working in the U.S. are from Syria and Iran.

Dr. Subernat believes that an order will deter physicians and medical students from all over the world from wanting to come to the U.S. for residency or work, thereby reducing the number of physicians overall. He also said that residency programs may reduce the number of acceptances they give to foreign nationals because of the anticipated decline.

According to Dennis Smith, executive director of the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine, as of December 31, 2015, there were 5,480 actively licensed physicians in Maine, 50 of which went to medical school in one of the seven countries listed in President Trump's first order. Specifically, 18 went to medical school in Syria, 16 in Iran, eight in Iraq, five in Libya, and three in Sudan.

We contacted President Donald Trump for a statement on this issue, but we have not yet heard from him or his staff.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ