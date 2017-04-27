Bill would require welfare to be used only in Maine

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER) -- Lawmakers are hearing a bill Thursday that would require Maine welfare benefits to be used only in the state of Maine.

Senator Eric Brakey, the bill's sponsor, said millions of welfare money is spent on EBT transactions outside of the state. He said welfare should go to Mainers who are poor and can't afford a vacation outside of Maine or the U.S.

© 2017 WCSH-TV