Budget writers work close to deadline

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Gov. Paul LePage and his staff were working late into the evening Friday, trying to finish the new state budget.

This will be Gov. LePage's final two-year budget, and therefore his last chance to make major policy, tax and spending changes.

The governor has made no secret that the budget will include another income tax cut, as well as spending cuts and a reduction in the number of state employees.

LePage's press secretary said Friday that the budget will also include more property tax relief for seniors, a further reduction to the Medicaid "waitlist" for seniors and disabled people and increased spending on infrastructure.

It will also reportedly contain education reforms. But Adrienne Bennett said there will also be spending cuts in welfare and other programs, and reduction in state employees, though the actual number affected wasn't immediately clear.

The full budget package is expected to be released later in the evening.

Press Secretary Adrienne Bennett

House Republican Leader Ken Fredette

Speaker of the House Sara Gideon

Copyright 2016 WCSH