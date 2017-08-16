Casino question first on November ballot

Voice of the Voter Fullscreen (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - An initiative to allow a southern Maine casino is set to be first on November's ballot.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap drew the order Wednesday.

The first question is to allow slot machines or a casino in York County. Voters will decide if they want to allow a certain out-of-state company to seek state and local approval to do so.

The second question asks voters whether they want to expand Medicaid to qualified adults under 65 with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty line.

The Secretary of State's office is accepting public comments on the wording of the questions until Sept. 1.

The election is Nov. 7.

Voters will also decide on a transportation bond and a constitutional amendment to change state pension funding requirements.

