Could Sessions' marijuana memo put roadblocks up for legalization in Maine?

Share This Story

NEWS CENTER Maine – Could recent federal action mean Maine’s emerging marijuana business is doomed? The answer is still up in the air.



On January 4, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent a memorandum to all U.S. Attorneys rescinding the Obama-era policy known as the Cole Memorandum.

What is the 'Cole Memorandum?'



The Cole Memorandum was drafted in August 2013 by then U.S. Deputy Attorney General James Cole. It loosened the reins on federal prosecution for marijuana offenses. At the time, several states had legalized medical marijuana and a few had legalized recreational marijuana, despite it still being illegal at the federal level.



The Cole Memorandum established that the federal government would prioritize prosecuting the following marijuana-related offenses:

►The distribution of marijuana to minors

►Revenue from marijuana sales from going to criminal groups

►Marijuana going from states where it is deemed legal to states where it is illegal

►State-authorized marijuana activity from being used as a cover for the trafficking of other illegal drugs

►The use of firearms in the distribution of marijuana

►Drugged driving

►Marijuana use on federal property

►Growth of marijuana on public lands

To summarize, the Cole Memorandum made it so possession or sale of small amounts of marijuana would not be the focus of federal prosecution.



Five years later, twenty-nine states have legalized recreational marijuana in some form. Now, the Trump Administration plans to crack down on marijuana offenses, since the substance is still illegal at the federal level.



Who deals with federal prosecution in Maine?



Sessions’ memo does not strictly require U.S. Attorneys to prosecute every marijuana-related offense, but rather to use their own discretion. “These principles require federal prosecutors deciding which cases to prosecute to weigh all relevant considerations, including federal law enforcement priorities set by the Attorney General, [and] the seriousness of the crime,” it reads.



Sessions’ memorandum was sent to all U.S. Attorneys. The U.S. Attorney for Maine is Halsey Frank, who was nominated by President Trump and sworn into office in October 2017.









In response to Sessions rescinding the Obama-era marijuana policies, Frank says he is consulting with his management team to discuss “how it may impact our charging decisions in Maine.”



Frank added that “as a general rule, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine will follow long-established principles to prosecute federal crime, including to combat the current drug crisis.”



Maine's U.S. Attorney says 'federal law prevails' in 2013 column



Attorney Halsey Frank, prior to being sworn in, worked as a columnist for The Forecaster out of Falmouth. When Portland was considering legalizing recreational marijuana back in 2013, he wrote an opinion piece disagreeing with marijuana legalization. “That puts Maine, along with other states, at odds with federal law. Where there is a conflict between state and federal law, federal law prevails,” he wrote.



In a January 2018 statement, Frank urged reporters to be aware that his opinions expressed in his Forecaster columns were personal, “not opinions expressed in my capacity as an Assistant United States Attorney or representative of the Department of Justice.”



Governor LePage weighs in



Frank isn’t the only one in Maine concerned about state law conflicting with federal law. “The conflict with federal law has remained a significant concern of Governor LePage,” according to his spokesperson Julie Rabinowitz.



In an email on Monday, January 8, Rabinowitz wrote, “Until there is more clarity at the federal level in terms of enforcement, people who own or invest in marijuana-related businesses may be putting assets at risk and people who use marijuana may run afoul of federal law.”



Marijuana Policy Project 'disappointed' in Sessions' memo



The constant roadblocks aren’t sitting well with David Boyer, who lead the charge to pass recreational marijuana legalization in the 2016 election. “Definitely disappointed that the Attorney General went back on what he told senators before his confirmation,” he said.



Boyer is hopeful that the legislature will figure out how to properly implement the regulation of recreational marijuana use. “It’s still not clear how [Sessions’ decision] affects Maine,” he said.



“The country thinks it’s time to make marijuana legal,” Boyer said. A Pew Research Center study released on January 5 states that 61 percent of Americans support marijuana legalization.



No matter how the U.S. Attorney or the Governor feels, it’s up to the legislature to implement legal recreational marijuana here in Maine. NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to members of the Maine Legislature for comment. We are waiting to hear back.