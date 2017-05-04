Last day to campaign before France votes

Greenpeace activists hung a banner on the Eiffel Tower early on May 5 to protest against the far-right Front National party two days before the second round of the presidential election (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS (AP) - Protests are breaking out in Paris on the last day of campaigning before the French presidential election, with environmental activists dangling off the Eiffel Tower and students blocking the entrance to high schools.

Activists for Greenpeace slipped into the Eiffel Tower around 5 a.m. and hung a banner with the French national motto: Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. Six activists then rappelled down the tower's archway.

The sign was removed about 45 minutes after it was unfurled.

Meanwhile, the Paris school district says 10 high schools are completely or partially blocked by student protesters who say they oppose both presidential candidates.

