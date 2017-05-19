Facebook Live Q&A with Sen. Angus King

(Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Join us this afternoon at 3:15 p.m. for a Facebook Live interview with Sen. Angus King, conducted by NEWS CENTER's Caroline Cornish.

Sen. King — along with fellow Maine Sen. Susan Collins — is one of 15 Senate Intel Committee members currently investigating potential Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan recently traveled to Washington to talk with Sens. King and Collins about serving on the committee.

Earlier this week, King made headlines following an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer who asked the senator whether the government could be moving toward an impeachment process. Reports had just surfaced of a memo from former FBI Director James Comey that said President Trump had asked him to end the probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, prior to being fired by the president.

"Reluctantly, Wolf, I have to say yes," King answered, but he later told Maine reporters it was "too early to discuss removing the president from office" and that he didn't want to get ahead of the facts.

Do you have a question for Sen. King? Let us know on Facebook and Caroline will ask it for you.

