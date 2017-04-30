Families press for more resources to solve cold cases

Richard Moreau's daughter, Kim Moreau, went missing on May 9, 1986. There has been no trace of her, but he still continues to search 28 years later. (Photo: Rob Nesbitt)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A plea for more resources to solve cold cases is being voiced at the Maine State House.

The legislature's Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety meets in Augusta on Monday for a public hearing on LD 1390, described as a bill to enhance the rights of families of missing persons and homicide victims.

The bill aims to provide more resources for Maine's cold case unit such as enabling the assistance of retired detectives, county sheriffs and local police.

Speaking for the victims of unsolved murder and missing persons cases, their family members plan to attend the hearing to show their support for the bill by telling lawmakers how it could help give them the answers that have long eluded them.

Anyone with information about a cold case can share their information with investigators. Click here to see the list of cold cases maintained by Maine State Police for public review.

