Following travel ban, protests emerge across Maine

PORTLAND and BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - In the wake of multiple executive orders signed by President Trump - especially his recent travel ban - several protests emerged across the state of Maine on Sunday.

Susan Collins’ Protest/Rally

At 10:30 AM, hundreds gathered on the steps of City Hall in Portland.

The crowd's request? A town hall meeting with Senator Susan Collins.

Crowd chanting saying they've called Senator Collins everyday #NEWSCENTERnow pic.twitter.com/JYRFpTIstO — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) January 29, 2017

Collins - who considers herself a moderate republican - released a statement in response to Trump's travel ban.

She says that it is overly broad, that immigrants should not be welcomed based on religious preference, and that the U-S should* continue to accept Syrian refugees.

Many at the rally hope that she will continue to defy Trump's policies that they consider harmful.

"We are here to call upon Senator Collins to be bold and courageous." #NEWSCENTERnow pic.twitter.com/vYn5Z9U0xz — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) January 29, 2017

“I want Senator Collins to vote the way the majority of the people of Maine have expressed that they want her to vote - which is for healthcare, which is for human rights, immigrant rights, global warming, truthfulness,” said Portland resident Erin Forbes. “She knows what we want her to do.”

Bangor/Portland Airport Protests

Saturday night, protests to President Trump's travel ban erupted at several major U.S. airports.

Sunday, Maine's airports followed suit - with smaller, but similar displays of opposition.

Bangor and Portland - no immigrants or refugees have been detained here since President Trump's travel ban, but protesters in Maine say they stand in solidarity.

In Bangor, protestors stayed outside.

People holding up signs and cheering showing support for immigrants and refugees. #NEWSCENTERnow pic.twitter.com/viCUMFkwvA — Justin Shrair (@justinshrair) January 29, 2017

In Portland, police helped a few thousand stay peaceful and clear of any airport travelers.

For some - like Bosnian refugee and now American citizen Aida Soule - the issue is personal.

“I escaped the war from Bosnia and I came to this wonderful country, and I've been here ever since,” she explained.

When Soule learned of President Trump's executive order, she says she was “petrified. I am a proud Muslim woman. I come from the only Muslim country in Europe, Bosnia. And I was petrified for my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters trying to come here, and escape the wars that are going around in the Middle East.”

Over 100 miles north, young protester Laith Al-Fdeilat says he has been scared ever since one interaction at his after school program. He explained, “A kid went up to me...and asked me - he thought it was a joke - 'Which place are you going to bomb next?' And I told him Muslims aren't terrorists. And he said 'No, Muslims are terrorists. My dad and mom always tell me. Muslims are terrorists.'”

Many at both protests believe that the executive order is truly a Muslim ban - risking the freedom of religion promised in the Constitution.

Muslim protesters say they want to show that America is home.

“It's my home,” said Al-Fdeilat in Bangor. “It's my...it's where I'm going to grow up, it's where I'm going to get my job. It's my childhood.”

Soule, at the Portland protest, said, “This is not the America that I moved in. America is the greatest country in the world. I believe that with my whole heart and soul. I am proud to be an American.”

They hope their message will be heard from Maine all the way to the White House.

Moment of Unity at Portland Rally

Despite all the divisiveness and hate that seems to be spewing - at Sunday’s protest at the Portland Jetport, there was a moment of unity.

John Morgan, who was attending the protest in solidarity with his immigrant students, posted this tweet - identifying a man in a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Immediately after - Morgan approached Trump supporter Mark Reilly, and the two had a productive conversation reaching across the aisle.

“I wanted to make him feel a little welcome since he was vastly outnumbered,” said Morgan. “Mostly it's because, despite our divisiveness, I still believe that we as Americans have far more in common than we do in differences. So sometimes sometimes it's a matter of starting with what we have in common, and then building out to ‘Okay, now we disagree about this one specific thing.’”

Reilly added, “When I was walking into the terminal, I was greeted by some colorful language coming in, and I didn't even make it into the terminal, I haven't said a word to anybody. I just came here to watch. And so that's not productive. If you have a conversation with somebody without getting into arguments, without yelling, and actually listen to what each other has to say, that's not a bad thing.”

The two men said that though they didn't change each other's' minds, a friendly political conversation was refreshing.

