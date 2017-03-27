Gov. LePage celebrity bartends in Hallowell for charity

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HALLOWELL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Gov. LePage had a standing room only crowd Monday night in Hallowell, but not because of anything he was saying.

Instead, it's what LePage was doing. He went to a bar and restaurant called the Quarry Tap Room to be a celebrity bartender.

With first lady Ann LePage close by, the governor served beers to hundreds of customers, with a dollar from each drink going to the Travis Mills Foundation.

An Afghanistan war veteran, Mills started the nonprofit organization to help critically injured combat veterans.

The foundation will open a retreat and support center this summer in the town of Rome, and the first lady and governor have both become big supporters of the foundation's work.

About 50 miles away in Portland, Travis Mills himself was doing the same thing: celebrity bartending to raise support for his foundation.

