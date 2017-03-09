Gov. LePage heads to Washington to voice opinion on AHCA

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) — Gov. LePage is back in Washington to talk with top Republicans about the new health care plan.

The governor says the new plan from House Republicans would be bad for Maine.

His opinion is the same as many health care activists -- with whom the Governor usually does not agree.

As Don mentioned on TV, here are three links, provide by Rep. Poliquin's office, related to the GOP's proposed health care plan, the American Health Care Act:

- House GOP's description of bill

- Section-by-section summary assembled by the Energy & Commerce Committee

- Section-by-section summary assembled by the Ways & Means Committee

