(NEWS CENTER) -- Governor LePage was asked to speak partway through a Kennebunk Board of Selectmen/Light & Power meeting.
The governor was in Kennebunk to continue his support for the maintenance of Maine hydroelectric dam systems.
Governor LePage has continually defended this on-going use of dams in major Maine rivers.
Some key quotes from Governor Lepage's appearance in Kennebunk:
"Maine could add between 56 and 193 megawatts of generation on current (or) existing infrastructure"
"Let take a look at Quebec...we walked away from hydroelectricity -- they didn't, Today, they have 41,000 megawatts of electricity to sell."
"You may be able to keep your dam because your dam do have economic value to the community -- certainly have a lot of historical value to the communities."
