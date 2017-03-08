Gov. LePage to hold town hall in Yarmouth

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Gov. Paul LePage is scheduled to hold his third town hall of the year Wednesday night in Yarmouth.

It will be held from 6-7 p.m. at AMVETS Post 2, located at 148 North Rd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The focus of the meeting, according to the governor's office, will be "[Gov. LePage's] budget proposal, protecting the elderly and strengthening Maine families and economy."

LePage has said, The Associated Press reports, that he wants Mainers to demand that their representatives pass his $6.8 billion, two-year budget.

In his budget, LePage called for an eventual 5.75 percent flat tax and reducing the top corporate income tax rate, according to AP.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Feb. 15 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

