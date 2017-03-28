Gov. LePage wants to make welfare rules into state law

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Gov. Paul LePage is moving to protect his legacy of reforming welfare.

The Governor on Tuesday said he’s asking the Legislature to take all his individual welfare reform rules and make them state law.

The bill would take a series of rules the Gov. LePage and DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew have implemented over the past six years, and have them passed as state law instead of department rules.

It would include rules such as…

- Photo IDs for EBT cards

- Time limits for persons getting TANF benefits

- Work or education requirements for those in the food stamp (SNAP) program

At a morning press conference, the LePage said he wants to make sure a future governor can’t easily undo the reforms he has put in place. "We want Mainers to keep moving from poverty to prosperity long after I am gone," he said.

The Governor was backed up by other Republicans and joined by Commissioner Mayhew and House GOP leader Rep. Ken Fredette — both of whom are being talked about as potential candidates for governor.

Low income advocates say the current reforms have hurt a lot of poor people, but the Governor said they have pushed many people to find jobs instead.

"They don’t do anything to help families in poverty. In fact, they’ve pushed people deeper into poverty," said Joby Thoyalil of the advocacy group Maine Equal Justice Partners.

Democrats in the Legislature also put out a statement opposing the Governor’s bill and also saying his policies have driven people deeper into poverty.

The Governor and House Republican leader Ken Fredette said the bill was not about creating a partisan showdown. However, they both said that a poll during the last race for governor showed 80 percent of Mainers supported welfare reform and said they hope that will persuade Democrats to support the bill.

© 2017 WCSH-TV