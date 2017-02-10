Governor blasts PUC over solar policy

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Gov. Paul LePage had more tough words Friday for the people who set Maine's electric rates. The Governor said a recent Public Utilities Commission (PUC) order about solar power will drive up costs to other electric ratepayers. He called the decision "horrendous."

But solar advocates say the Governor has it wrong.

Solar owners who feed power into the grid are currently paid both for the electricity they generate and the transmission and distribution (T&D) fee that utilities charge regular ratepayers. The new rule by the PUC will slowly phase out paying that transmission fee over more than 20 years for current owners.

Solar advocates say that loss of revenue will hurt the growth of solar. But at a press conference in his office Friday, Gov. LePage said he thinks it will increase costs to all other ratepayers because they will be subsidizing solar power for the next 25 years. He says that will drive up the cost of electricity, and make it harder to attract and keep businesses in the state.

Democratic Rep. Seth Berry, House chair of the Legislature's Energy and Utilities committee, said he thinks the Governor has it wrong. Berry told NEWS CENTER solar power helps ratepayers control electric costs in the long run. Berry echoed the belief of other solar supporters saying the new PUC rule will reduce interest in new systems.

LePage predicted the opposite effect. He told reporters he believes there will be a surge of new interest in solar because of the chance to continue receiving payment for the T&D fees.

The dollar amount is currently fairly small. A Central Maine Power spokesman said that company has more than 2,000 solar customers feeding the grid, and the transmission fees credited to them in 2016 totaled about $1.77 million. However, John Carroll of CMP's parent company said the company also believes paying solar owners the T&D fee does force other ratepayers to subsidize solar.

LePage has been pushing for lower electric rates his entire time in office. He says Maine has the 11th highest rate in the country, and that those high electricity costs hurt the state's ability to attract business. On Friday, he said rebuilding the forest products industry won't happen unless Maine can find ways to make electricity costs more competitive.

