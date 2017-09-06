Governor encourages Mainers to provide hurricane aid

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage is encouraging residents to think of those harmed by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and those in harm's way as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida.



LePage said Wednesday that his office will match the first $50,000 donated to Harvey and Irma relief through the Maine State Employees Combined Charitable Appeal.



He made his appeal on the same day the Red Cross Maine dispatched its only remaining emergency response vehicle to Florida before Irma makes landfall. The workers are expected to spend at least the next two weeks in Florida providing meals, comfort and support.



The other two emergency response vehicles are in Texas, assisting residents there in their recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

© 2017 Associated Press