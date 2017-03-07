Governor praises exchanges, blasts House GOP's health plan

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Gov. Paul LePage says he's "very disappointed" by the House GOP's health care plan and says it's not much better than the law under former Democratic President Obama.



Gov. LePage also called rumors he's being considered for Republican Donald Trump's administration as "wishful thinking" by "adversaries."



The governor during a Tuesday WVOM-FM call-in said he's headed to D.C. this week to discuss his concerns with the House GOP's replacement plan. LePage has called for repealing and replacing the health care law.



But LePage also described the law's government-run health care exchanges as "wonderful" and said the "beauty" of the exchanges is that reimbursement is based on commercial rates.



LePage said a November ballot question to expand Medicaid would be too costly, and said he prefers the federal exchanges which help with premium payments.

