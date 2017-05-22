Governor puts kibosh on road signs for national monument

PATTEN, ME - AUGUST 27: A view from Route 11 in Patten, bordering Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. (Photo: Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Motorists on Interstate 95 in Maine won't see signs directing them to a new national monument because Republican Gov. Paul LePage is refusing to let state workers install them.



The Maine Department of Transportation is delaying installation of the signs pending the outcome of a federal review ordered by President Donald Trump last month.



A LePage spokesman said Monday it would be "imprudent and premature" to install signs before completion of the 120-day review period for the Katahdin Woods and Waters monument created by President Barack Obama. Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land, said the governor was just being "spiteful."



Katahdin Woods and Waters Superintendent Tim Hudson said Monday that he'd "love" to see signs directing motorists where to go. He has $40,000 set aside for signs.

