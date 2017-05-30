Governor says Downeast Correctional Facility will not stay open

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Gov. Paul LePage said he will close the Downeast Correctional Facility in Washington County because it costs too much money to operate.

The governor told NEWS CENTER on Tuesday that the facility is in bad condition and needs to be closed. He said previous governors have tried and failed to close it, but that he will follow through.

Last week GOP legislators suggested Gov. LePage would back off the closing plan and take the time to study the issue and rescind the layoff notice to employees. But on Friday it was announced those layoffs notices had been extended for another 60 days.

The governor's comments Tuesday were clear that he has not changed his mind on closing.

"That is the most expensive prison we have," LePage said. "A minimum security prison that costs more to operate and man than maximum security."

Washington County legislators said the governor is wrong about the physical condition of the Downeast facility, claiming they had seen improvements in recent years.

"I was in that kitchen," said Sen. Joyce Maker. "It's clean you can eat off the floor in that kitchen. Is it the Taj Mahal? Absolutely not. It’s a prison, not supposed to be a hotel."

The LePage administration moved last week to commute the sentences of 17 inmates at several other prison facilities, but the governor and the corrections commissioner said that’s not related to the closing of Downeast.

Commissioner Joe Fitzpatrick did tell NEWS CENTER there are currently not enough empty beds in the entire state correctional system to move the 100 inmates currently housed at Downeast.

