Katahdin Woods and Waters on Interior's list of monuments to be reviewed

PATTEN, ME - AUGUST 27: Mount Katahdin is seen in a view from Route 11 in Patten, bordering the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. (Photo: Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Interior Department has removed any question over whether it's going to review the creation of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine.

The agency announced Friday it's getting the review rolling by seeking public comments starting May 12.

The Interior Department is focusing on 21 monuments because of their sizes - greater than 100,000 acres. It's focusing on 87,500-acre Katahdin Woods and Waters because of concerns about adequate public input.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage, who opposes the monument, tweeted his approval.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Momument will be reviewed by the US Dept. of Interior. Yes, it's on The List. https://t.co/38o9xrpxfZ — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) May 5, 2017

Lucas St. Clair, the public face of the monument effort in Maine, disputed the notion that the public wasn't consulted. He said he's confident that a fair and transparent review "will demonstrate how important public input was to helping improve the monument idea."

