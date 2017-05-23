King, Collins have strong relationships in Senate, boosting effectiveness

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) — Maine's two U.S. senators know very well what people think of what goes on in Washington. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) says, "There's this impression that we never get anything done, nothing ever happens, it's all gridlock."

But he and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) point to successes such as the budget deal reached a few weeks ago, a package with a lot of compromises.

"We've ended up with a very good budget that happens to be pretty good for Maine," Sen. King said. But he admits it didn't just happen on "automatic pilot." Sen. Collins helped shape it as part of the Appropriations Committee.

Collins and King have policy differences but strive to work together. It is clear that they like one another, and others on Capitol Hill – Republicans and Democrats – like them.

"Both senators are knowledgeable and have played a major role. I enjoy the company of both of them," said Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona). "So I have to tell you that I am biased. And for many years I have palled around with Susan, and Angus is a very fun guy and a very interesting intellect. He has a very curious intellect."

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), ranking member of the Intelligence Committee also sings their praises: "They are both individuals that have a great deal of respect on the opposite side of the aisle," he said. "They are not screamers or shriekers the way some may be."

Does that admiration and respect translate into results?

NBC News political director Chuck Todd said Maine's senators and their staffs are known for being easy to work with — and those relationships matter.

According to Todd, "[Collins and King] both aggressively look for members of the other side to do legislation with. And there's a lot of less controversial legislation that both of them help facilitate in many ways."

He said Collins's influence will be tested by the health care debate.

"Does she become the point person for health care? The person who basically gets to the point of saying, if you can get her on board, you're going to get a bill that can pass in the House and the Senate," Todd said. "If you can't get her on board, then it's a bill that you probably can't sell to the public."

And Todd said Angus King has a lot of sway in the Democratic caucus, because the leaders can't afford to lose him.

2016 vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) said the fact that King and Collins work so well with others pays off.

"The Senate is a relationship body. Even more than about the parties," Sen. Kaine said. "With 100 people in six-year terms, you get to know people pretty well. And a relationship over time really helps you, and really helps your state."

King nurtures relationships with his "rib project," inviting small groups of senators from both parties to his house for barbecue — and that doesn't hurt when rounding up votes on a bill. King recalls securing support for a budget amendment with Kaine.

"And when I looked at the vote the next day, we got the votes, we got our amendment to pass, and I looked at it and said, these six or seven Republican votes are all people I have a personal relationship with, most of them have been to my house," King said. "Now that doesn't mean they voted because they knew me. But it just makes it easier to persuade people if they somehow know who you are."

King is still in his first term in the senate. Collins has been there for 20 years. She's now No. 15 in seniority.

Collins has gone against her party on some major issues, such as the impeachment trial in 1999, when she and fellow Republican Sen. Olympia Snowe voted to acquit President Bill Clinton. But Collins laments the way bipartisanship has become more difficult.

"I remember so many times in the past and the early years, for example, debating Ted Kennedy vehemently on the floor on an issue. We were on totally opposite sides. And him coming up afterward and clapping me on the back and saying, 'We had some fun out there didn't we?' Collins said. "And that isn't as strong as it once was. And that's that permanent campaign cycle that we need to get out of."

Being in the Senate is a challenging job. For Collins and King, that is especially true right now, as they serve on the Intelligence Committee investigating Russian influence in last year's election.

In his office, King sits at a desk once used by Maine Sen. Ed Muskie, and has busts of his heroes Joshua Chamberlain and Abraham Lincoln nearby. King said those things get your attention.

"The weight of it – particularly this Russia thing," King said. "I think of the line in 'Hamilton' that says, 'History has its eyes on you.'"

But it's also clear, he and Collins love coming to the office. Standing outside the U.S. Capitol, King said, "I pinch myself. I can't believe I get to come to work here. I've got so many pictures of this building on my iPhone. I'm overwhelmed by it."

Collins adds, "I used to live in a little tiny townhouse that on the second floor had a view of the Capitol at night. And I would always pause as I would go upstairs and look at it lit up at night. And it always was a source of inspiration and wonder to me."

