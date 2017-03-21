Lawmaker wants license suspensions for texting while driving

(Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Is Maine ready to get tough on distracted drivers? The Legislature is being asked to mandate 90-day license suspensions for anyone convicted of texting while driving.

The Transportation Committee met Tuesday to hear arguments about the proposal. National highway safety groups say hundreds of thousands of injuries each year result from car accidents where a driver was texting while driving.

Driving instructor Glen Soucie told NEWS CENTER he sees distracted drivers often, including those who are reading or sending texts.

“I see everyday people I would call … practicing for an accident,” he said.

Rep. Stephen Stanley, D-Medway, who is sponsoring the bill, said he realizes it's difficult for police to prove someone is violating the law but thinks imposing license suspensions could get the attention of drivers and make them less likely to text.

“But we can make people more aware of what’s going on and the consequences of what could happen,” Rep. Stanley said.

The Secretary of State’s office told NEWS CENTER that the most recent statistics, from 2015, show that 720 people were convicted of texting while driving that year. They paid fines, ranging from $310 for the first offense to $610 for the second and subsequent violations.

Talking on a cell phone while driving is not against the law, but that could change. Legislators will also be debating a new bill to require all drivers talking on cell phones to use hands-free devices.

