Lawmakers hope to break budget stalemate

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Under the State House dome, it's starting to resemble 2015.

That year, the legislature's Appropriations Committee passed a budget that did not have support from House Republicans, which led to 10 days of closed-door negotiations by party leaders in order to get a final agreement that could pass the House and Senate.

Now it's 2017, and the Appropriations Committee appears locked in a budget stalemate. This time, the Republicans appear more unified, and that makes the apparent split even wider. As a result, legislative leaders are pushing their budget negotiators to come up with a compromise soon.

The key issue appears to be money for education, wrapped up in the ongoing battle over repealing the 3 percent surtax on higher incomes passed by voters in November. The surtax is now law and is supposed to raise more than $150 per year for schools.

Republicans claim that tax is hurting the state, and want it gone. Democrats have said they will insist on "significantly" more spending for schools as a condition of dropping the 3 percent tax.

"I think the number one thing is education funding," said Senate Democratic leader Troy Jackson, "and if you're not willing to talk about putting money into education then I really don't know how we ever break that stalemate."

But Republicans have said they are not willing to increase spending that much.

"I think the call for 300-400 million to be thrown at education, Republicans are balking at," said House GOP leader Ken Fredette. "We're not going to do that."

Committee members and party leaders have told NEWS CENTER the sides are hundreds of millions of dollars apart at this point, with no sign of a compromise.

Since the new budget has to be finished and passed into law in just over a month, party leaders said they may be taking a more active role in the negotiations to try to broker a deal.

