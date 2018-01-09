Lawyers go back to court to seek voting commission records

(Photo: NEWS CENTER Maine)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Lawyers for Maine's top election official are seeking a temporary restraining order to ensure his access to records from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity on which he served.

The legal action on behalf of Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap on Tuesday comes after the documents were denied on grounds that President Donald Trump had dissolved the commission.

One of Dunlap's lawyers, Austin Evers, accused the White House of trying to "take its ball and go home" rather than comply with the judge's order.

The court filing asks that Dunlap be given access to all documents related to the panel's work and the decision to dissolve it.

The commission's vice chairman, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, didn't immediately return a message left at his office.

