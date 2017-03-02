Legislature to vote Thursday on $64M budget

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — House and Senate members are voting Thursday on a $64 million supplemental state budget.

That package will put $35 million into the state's rainy day fund.

It will use another $29 million for a variety of state programs, including $7 million in added funding for the University of Maine System and an additional $3 million for expanded treatment for opioid drug addiction.

Both the House and Senate are expected to pass the supplemental budget. Most of the money will be used for programs during the rest of this year.

Lawmakers continue work in the proposed, new two-year budget, which will take effect July 1.

