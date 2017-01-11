Legislature will vote on marijuana moratorium

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Leaders of the Maine Legislature have agreed to hold a vote in the coming days on a proposed one-year moratorium on the new marijuana law. That law is scheduled to take effect Jan. 30, after which people will be allowed to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

Legislators say that’s only the beginning, and that they need to create the actual rules and regulations to control the commercial growing and sale of marijuana.

Many lawmakers are concerned about the complexity of that challenge, and say the six-month legislative session isn’t enough time to do it; so the president of the Senate and speaker of the House are supporting a plan to place a one-year moratorium on most of the new law.

While an individual could have and grow marijuana in their own residence, all commercial growing and sale of the drug would continue to be illegal. The moratorium bill would also clearly state that it is illegal for anyone under age 21 to have marijuana, which would correct what some claim is a loophole in the referendum law passed by voters. It would also ban the sale of what are called “edibles.”

Legislators say they need time to craft the rules and want to protect the public while they figure things out.

“We want to make sure we get it right,” said Speaker Sara Gideon. “We’re talking about public safety and we take that incredibly seriously.”

But marijuana supporters are not happy. David Boyer of the Marijuana Policy Project, the group that led the referendum campaign, said Wednesday that the law passed by voters allows nine months to craft the rules, and said that should be enough time.

“Given they are proposing a moratorium before they’ve even started seems like they are undermining the will of the voters,” Boyer said.

Not all legislators are supporting the moratorium, and Boyer said his group would be working to expand opposition from both sides of the aisle — progressives and libertarians. But the speaker and the senate president both said they are confident there will be enough votes to pass the plan with the needed two-thirds majority to make it an emergency measure, so it can take effect immediately.

