LePage asks A.G. to expedite drug prosecutions

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's Republican governor has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ramp up prosecution of drug crimes and says the U.S. Attorney's Office isn't actively pursuing drug dealers.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of a Jan. 26 letter in which Gov. Paul LePage tells the then-congressman that slow federal prosecution is straining Maine's resources. LePage says the small state is forced to prosecute and imprison most of the people who break "the most serious" federal laws.

The governor said Maine is being overrun with drug gangs from other Northeast states that he says are "decimating" the state's residents.

The Maine U.S. Attorney's office says it's increased its prosecution of heroin and opioid traffickers in recent years.

A message was left with Sessions' office Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.