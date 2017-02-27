LePage: Fiscal responsibility leads to $1B cash pool

(Photo: MPBN)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- Maine Gov. Paul LePage says "tough management" has produced a $1 billion cash pool. He also says he favors repealing former President Barack Obama's health care law and letting states craft their own solutions.



The Republican governor spoke on the Fox News program "Fox & Friends" Monday after President Donald Trump hosted the nation's governors the night before. LePage said he wants to get rid of "Obamacare" and replace it with block grants so states can design programs to meet their specific needs.



He said he created a $1 billion cash pool by running state government like a business. He joked, "You know, I don't like to spend a lot." The cash pool is separate from the rainy day fund, which has a balance of more than $100 million.

