LePage: 'Greed' driving lumber prices following hurricanes

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage is calling for a suspension of tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber to ease prices as families and businesses prepare to rebuild after hurricanes Harvey and Irma.



The Republican governor blames "corporate greed" for driving up costs, and says large lumber companies out west are in the position to "potentially price-gouge distressed Americans."



LePage has used a newspaper op-ed and his weekly radio address to vent his frustration over tariffs on softwood from New Brunswick, which was previously exempt from the tariffs. He says the tariffs are making it tough for companies that do business on both sides of the Maine border.



His comments drew criticism from a Maine lumber owner who says the governor shouldn't be using hurricanes "as a political ploy."

