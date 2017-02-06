LePage set to deliver State of the State

his State of the State address to the Legislature and a statewide TV audience Tuesday night, and is expected to again make a case for further cuts to Maine’s income tax.

Since releasing his proposed two-year budget in early January, the Governor has said the income tax cut is the most important piece of the budget. The Governor has also repeatedly criticized the income tax increase on higher income earners that was passed by voters in November, and his budget proposal is aimed at minimizing the impact of that surtax.

Democrats, however, have said the 3% additional tax on incomes over $200,000 is needed to raise additional money for K through 12 education. They argue that it will make the wealthy or high-income earners pay their fair share. But LePage argues the higher taxes will drive those higher earners away, and will discourage businesses from wanting to locate or expand in Maine.

Besides the cut, the Governor’s plan includes broadening of the sales tax to cover recreation purchases, such as ski lift tickets, and some services. The Appropriations Committee is scheduled to begin public hearings on the budget plan on Monday and will begin with taxes.

This will be the first time in two years that Gov. LePage has delivered the State of the State address. Last year, in the middle of the impeachment controversy, he refused to go in front of lawmakers to speak and instead provided the Legislature with a letter about the condition of Maine. This year, with a major budget containing significant policy proposals, LePage decided to make the case in person.

Besides the income tax cuts and a plan to essentially “neutralize” the Question 2 tax increase, the Governor is expected to talk at some length about his education proposals. Those include switching to a single, statewide teacher contract and having the state pay the salaries of all K through 12 teachers. It also calls for the creation of a new school funding formula. The Governor has continued to criticize the number of school superintendents in Maine, saying the expense of administration takes money away from classrooms.

Welfare reform is still a target of the Governor’s budget and could be included in the State of the State address. He may also talk about the budget proposal that would reduce the number of state employees as a way to lower costs to allow the tax cut.



Other issues that could find their way into the speech include energy and natural gas costs, a favorite talking point of the Governor for the past several years. He says Maine’s electricity rates are too expensive and discourage business growth, even though the rates in Maine are lower than those in the other New England states.



The Governor has been outspoken for the past two years about Maine’s opiate drug crisis. Last week, it was announced that overdoes deaths for 2016 were significantly higher than the previous year, accounting for more than one death each day. That announcement came just days after the Maine DEA announced the largest heroin/fentanyl bust in state history had seized about eight pounds of the drug. The opiate crisis may show up in the speech as well.



Will there be surprises or new proposals? Very likely. The Governor’s office has so far not answered that question, but State of the State speeches have typically included new policy announcements, so it would not be surprising if the Governor rolled out a few items he has not discussed previously.

