LePage to announce budget Friday addressing several items

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — LePage's spokesperson told NEWS CENTER Friday morning that the governor's biennial budget would address a number of items.

LePage is expected to announce the new, two-year budget Friday, likely in the late afternoon.

Press Secretary Adrienne Bennett offered the following list of topics the budget will touch upon:

1. Income tax reduction

2. "Right size government"

3. Address skyrocketing property taxes

4. Address public infrastructure needs through investments

5. Education reform

6. Welfare reform

7. More help for elderly and disabled

NEWS CENTER will bring you more details from Augusta as soon as we find out.

