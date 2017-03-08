LePage to Ryan: GOP plan caters to big-government lobbyists

L-R: Gov. LePage (MPBN); Speaker Ryan (Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - GOP Gov. Paul LePage is telling Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan that the country needs a truly conservative, free-market replacement of former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.



In a Tuesday letter to Ryan, LePage says he's not encouraged by the House GOP proposal and said it appears congressional Republicans are "catering to big-government lobbyists and politicians in states that took Obamacare's welfare-expansion bait."



The governor wants a complete rollback of Medicaid expansion for non-disabled adults.



LePage said block grants would let states prioritize a "smaller but costlier population" instead of spreading Medicaid dollars among more people.



He said Medicaid should include asset tests, work requirements, co-pays, premium contributions and missed appointment fees.



His administration has asked Republican President Donald Trump's administration to green-light such ideas in Maine.

