LePage to Ryan: GOP plan caters to big-government lobbyists

The Associated Press , WCSH 12:28 PM. EST March 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - GOP Gov. Paul LePage is telling Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan that the country needs a truly conservative, free-market replacement of former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

In a Tuesday letter to Ryan, LePage says he's not encouraged by the House GOP proposal and said it appears congressional Republicans are "catering to big-government lobbyists and politicians in states that took Obamacare's welfare-expansion bait."

The governor wants a complete rollback of Medicaid expansion for non-disabled adults.

LePage said block grants would let states prioritize a "smaller but costlier population" instead of spreading Medicaid dollars among more people.

He said Medicaid should include asset tests, work requirements, co-pays, premium contributions and missed appointment fees.

His administration has asked Republican President Donald Trump's administration to green-light such ideas in Maine.

