LePage: US should take on EU-Canada lobster tariff plan

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's governor says the U.S. should challenge a European Union plan to lift tariffs on Canadian lobster.



Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, says the tariff deal would put Maine lobsters at a "significant disadvantage" to Canada. He made the comments during an appearance on WVOM-FM on Tuesday.



American lobster wholesalers and retailers are concerned about the possibility of a tariff change, in part because the exchange rate already favors Canada. The EU imported more than $150 million in lobster from the U.S. last year.



LePage says it's time to go to Washington and "instill in them how serious this is." He says he intends to use his connections with the Trump administration to push the issue.



Maine lobstermen made a record haul of more than 130 million pounds last year.

