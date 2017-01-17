Maine NAACP releases statement about Gov. LePage Lewis comments

(NEWS CENTER) -- Portland NAACP branch has released an official statement in response to Governor LePage's comments about Georgia Senator and racial activist John Lewis.
A portion of the statement from Portland NAACP Branch President and State Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross:
“Therefore, it is so troubling, the day after such an inspirational gathering, to once again hear Gov. LePage display such staggering ignorance of our nation’s history with his remarks that demeaned; the NAACP, the Civil Rights movement and legendary Civil Rights Champion, Congressman John Lewis. This behavior sadly continues a series of occasions where our governor has chosen to vilify African-Americans while promoting stereotypes, revisionist history and off-color jokes that demean the integrity of his office and the people of Maine.“
