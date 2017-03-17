Maine No. 2 in nation for voter turnout

Voice of the Voter (Widescreen) (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine had the second highest voter turnout in the country for a presidential election.



A new report says 72.8 percent of Maine's voting eligible population cast ballots in the 2016 election. Maine is second only to Minnesota, which reached nearly 75 percent.



Nonprofit VOTE and the US Election Project compiled the numbers. Maine ranked sixth in the nation in the 2012 election.



The state adopted same day voter registration in 1974, an option offered by many of the other states with high turnout.



Maine's November election featured a number of closely watched ballot questions, including marijuana legalization and background checks for private gun sales and transfers. Maine also split its electoral votes for the first time.



The report deemed Maine a battleground state based on candidate spending and race competitiveness.

