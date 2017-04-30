Maine politics dominate discussion on Meet the Press

Maine's two U.S. Senators, Angus King (I) and Susan Collins (R)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- The weekly political discussion on NBC's Meet the Press focused heavily this Sunday on voices and policies from Maine.

Moderator Chuck Todd devoted an entire segment to a conversation with Maine's two U.S. Senators. Susan Collins is a Republican with a voting record that puts her on the moderate end of her party. And Angus King is an independent who caucuses with the Democrats. Todd introduced them as two Senators who could buck the trend of increasing political polarization in Washington, D.C.

In response to a question about the barriers to bipartisan compromise, Sen. Collins said, "I worry that the shrinking center in the Senate is making that more and more difficult. We saw that recently that there is a profound lack of trust between the two parties that makes those negotiations hard." The growing divide is fueled, Collins said, by ideological groups that demand strict adherence to their political ideology.

Sen. King pointed to the lack of interaction between Congress members as another impediment to cooperation. "We leave on Thursday night, come back Monday morning. No one lives here anymore," King said. "People literally don't get to know each other, and that's a problem. You don't have relationships."

The partisan rancor was evident during the recent debate about replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. In an earlier segment on Meet the Press, Chuck Todd interviewed Vice President Mike Pence about the Trump administration's plans for healthcare. "We're basically borrowing an idea from the State of Maine," said Pence in reference to efforts to contain the costs of premiums. "You take people that have pre-existing and costly conditions and put them into a high-risk pool, and you subsidize that so that it is affordable to those individuals."

On issues ranging from healthcare to trade to immigration, both Maine Senators acknowledged that Pres. Donald Trump connected with a part of the electorate that felt their needs were not being met. "If you're a displaced mill worker in Maine, you feel pretty left out," Collins said. "He spoke to that group. He spoke compellingly to them. And I think that's something we all need to do better on."

That call for understanding was echoed by Sen. King, adding that such sentiments must go both ways. "The people who voted for Trump and Paul LePage have absolutely legitimate concerns, and they need to be responded to," King said. "By the same token, people who are concerned about the Trump policies, they need to be listened to, too. They have legitimate concerns."

